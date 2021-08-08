Soldier found dead inside Rajouri camp
A 24-year-old soldier was found dead Sunday under ''mysterious circumstances'' inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. He said a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the circumstances leading to the death of the soldier. ''On 08 Aug 2021, at about 2000 hrs, a 24 yrs old Army soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri Garrison(J&K). Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the circumstances leading to death,'' he said. The spokesman said the police station concerned has been informed and further details are awaited.
