Left Menu

Soldier found dead inside Rajouri camp

A 24-year-old soldier was found dead Sunday under mysterious circumstances inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. He said a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the circumstances leading to the death of the soldier. Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the circumstances leading to death, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 22:19 IST
Soldier found dead inside Rajouri camp
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old soldier was found dead Sunday under ''mysterious circumstances'' inside a camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. He said a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the circumstances leading to the death of the soldier. ''On 08 Aug 2021, at about 2000 hrs, a 24 yrs old Army soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri Garrison(J&K). Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the circumstances leading to death,'' he said. The spokesman said the police station concerned has been informed and further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective; Mexico posts 21,563 new COVID-19 cases, 568 more deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may...

 Global
3
Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells – and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of c...

 United States
4
No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance rover: NASA

No Martian rock collected during initial sampling activity of Perseverance r...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021