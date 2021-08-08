One killed, another hurt as elephant damages house in Assam

A person was killed and another injured when an elephant damaged a house at Rongbong area along Golaghat-Karbi Anglong inter-district border in Assam on Sunday. An official statement said here that the jumbo entered the house of one Ramnath Bhagat, aged about 72 years, in village no. 4 of Rongbong in the wee hours. Bhagat and another person residing with him, Paresh Karmakar, aged about 35 years, were injured by the jumbo. Karmakar succumbed to his injuries on the way to SKK Civil Hospital in Golaghat while Bhagat has been admitted at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The Forest Range Officer, Golaghat, and the Assistant Conservator of Forest (HQ), along with police personnel, visited the spot for conducting an inquiry into the incident and taking other necessary steps, the statement added. PTI SSG JRC JRC

