Govt working with IWPC to resolve issue of cancellation of govt accommodation, says journalist body

The Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) on Sunday said the government is working with it to resolve the issue of cancellation of allocation of an accommodation to it in Lutyens' Delhi.

In a statement, the journalist body said the directorate of estates' eviction notice to it was the result of procedural delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

''These are due to procedural delays, due to the pandemic and lockdown. The government is working with us to resolve the issue,'' IWPC president Vineeta Pandey and general secretary Suparna Sharma said in a joint statement.

''As per our records, we have been paying our dues (rent) consistently and regularly,'' they said. Any discrepancy between the IWPC records and that of the directorate of estates, ''is being sorted out,'' they said. The directorate of estates, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, issued an eviction notice to the IWPC located at Windsor Place in Lutyens' Delhi on August 5 and asked it to pay their outstanding dues immediately.

According to the notice, the allotment had been made to the IWPC on May 13, 1994, and it had been cancelled with effect from January 6, 2021, following the expiry of tenure.

According to a source, in January 2018, the tenure of the allotment had been extended for three years.

''IWPC has never had any intention of not meeting its obligations, never it will. Our lease extension process is on and we are hopeful of a fruitful resolution of the matter,'' the journalist body said.

