Mumbai: SP MLA Abu Azmi among 18 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms during his birthday celebration

An offence was registered against Samajwadi Party SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi and 17 workers of his party for allegedly violating coronavirus-related norms by gathering to celebrate his birthday at multiple locations in suburban Govandi on Sunday, police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 23:33 IST
An offence was registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Asim Azmi and 17 workers of his party for allegedly violating coronavirus-related norms by gathering to celebrate his birthday at multiple locations in suburban Govandi on Sunday, police said. Azmi represents Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency in the city. ''The legislator, along with his party supporters, held birthday celebration at various locations in Shivaji Nagar area of Govandi between 5 pm and 8.30 pm on Sunday. During the celebration, the participants violated COVID-19 protocols as no social distancing was maintained and many of them were found not wearing mask,'' a police official said. After learning about it, police visited these spots and took action, he said.

Police recovered a sword from one of the party workers, identified as Fawad Khan alias Azmi, the official said, adding that he is among the accused in the case. Apart from MLA Azmi, some other accused were identified as Ayesha Khan, Rukhsana Siddique, Saddam Khan, Atau Saeed Khan, Wasim Zafar Sheikh, police said.

The case against them was registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) and also sections of the Arms Act. Nobody has been arrested, he said.

