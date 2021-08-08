Maha: Man held for killing roommate

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 35-year-old roommate in Dabha area here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night after an argument broke out between the deceased Raju Nandeshwar and the accused Devansh Waghode who share a rented room, an official said. Waghode allegedly stabbed Nandeshwar in his head using a sharp object, killing him on the spot. He then dumped the body on an open plot, cleaned the room and slept, the official said. Both Nandeshwar and Waghode work as car mechanics in a garage.

The incident came to light after some locals spotted a body lying on the ground near the room. Waghode was booked on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code, he added.

