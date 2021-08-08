Maha: History-sheeter killed in Nagpur; three held

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a criminal in Nagpur city of Maharashtra and dumping his body into a nearby river, police said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Khan alias Chhota Ibrahim (22), they said.

There were several criminal cases registered against Ibrahim, including that of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and assault at various police stations. He was also externed from Nagpur and booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, a police official said.

On Saturday, a youth had informed the police that Ibrahim has been killed by some persons. ''Based on a tip-off, police took one Sonu alias Imran Ahmed Ali (25) into custody. After that, Mohammad Rashid Rafad Shaha (25) was called for questioning. As per the information given by them, Ibrahim's body was recovered from Kanhan river, around 25 km from Nagpur, around 8 pm on Saturday,'' inspector Sanjay Jadhav of Yashodhara Nagar police station said. Later, along with Sonu and Rashid, police arrested Shamim Tiger Ansari (24) for Ibrahim's murder. They told the police they had killed Ibrahim on August 4 following an argument with him and dumped his body into the river, he said. The accused trio was produced in a court, which sent them to police custody till August 13.

