Left Menu

Man arrested in killings of 3 women on South Texas Island

PTI | Southpadreisland | Updated: 08-08-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2021 23:56 IST
Man arrested in killings of 3 women on South Texas Island
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the killings of three woman at a home in the Texas resort community of South Padre Island.

Officers were called to a "family disturbance" at a condominium in the island city around 10 p.m. Saturday and arrived to find the women shot dead, police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect fled the scene of the shooting but later turned himself in and was arrested in the neighbouring community of Port Isabel. Police did not identify the man, who they said is being held on South Padre Island pending formal charges.

The dead women were a 46, 47 and 65 years old and from the Houston area, police said.

Police did not provide the women's names, did not immediately answer questions about a motive in the shootings or explain the relationships between the suspect and the women killed.

South Padre Island is a community on a barrier island of the same name, off the southern coast of Texas near the Mexican border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
3
New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021