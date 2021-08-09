Left Menu

Ganja worth around Rs 28 lakh seized in Odisha, two held

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-08-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 00:23 IST
Ganja worth around Rs 28 lakh seized in Odisha, two held
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were arrested in Odisha's Subarnapur district after ganja worth around Rs 28 lakh was seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Special Task Force of the Odisha Police Crime Branch raided a place near Sagaja village under the Tarava Police Station limits and recovered 693 kg of the contraband, they said.

The two arrested persons hail from Subarnapur and Boudh districts.

They could not furnish any valid document in support of such contraband material, and a case has been registered, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
3
New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

New 'Top Hits' feature improves Microsoft Teams' search functions

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021