Norwegian Cruise says U.S. judge allows it to ask for passengers' vaccine proof
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. said on Sunday that a U.S. judge ruled in its favor allowing it to document passengers' COVID-19 immunity status and put on hold Florida's ban on "vaccine passports".
"Judge Williams ruled in its favor granting a preliminary injunction which paves the way for the company’s three brands to require documentation confirming a guest’s vaccination status prior to boarding," the company said.
