Maha: Mobile phone, electric wire found in jail toilet

Police have recovered a mobile phone, an electric wire, steel pins and other items from a toilet at a jail here in Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

During a surprise check at the Aadharwadi jail in Kalyan township on Friday, the prison staff spotted a pickle jar between two water drums in a toilet in one of the barracks, he said.

On opening the jar, they found in it a mobile phone, an electric wire, 25 to 30 steel pins, an electric circuit board and two packets of a sealant, the official from Khadakpada police station said.

When enquired, the barrack inmates feigned ignorance about the seized items, he said.

The police were trying to find out how these items reached the jail barrack, he said, adding that a case was registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prisons Act.

