Left Menu

Cong MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss Pegasus issue

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss Pegasus issue in presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 09:27 IST
Cong MP Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice in LS to discuss Pegasus issue
Congress MP Manickam Tagore (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss Pegasus issue in presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister. "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- Need to suspend the business of the day to have a discussion in the presence of the Prime Minister or Home Minister the alleged role of the Government towards utilizing Israeli Pegasus spyware as the weapon against Indian opposition leaders, Chief Justice of India, Election Commissioner of India, CBI Director, Women Journalists and MPs of BJP's," Tagore said in his notice.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament has remained majorly disrupted since the beginning of the session due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation. Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the Opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021