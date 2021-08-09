Left Menu

What steps have been taken to reduce crowds outside vaccination centres: Kerala HC to state govt

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 09-08-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 10:04 IST
What steps have been taken to reduce crowds outside vaccination centres: Kerala HC to state govt
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

What steps have been taken to reduce overcrowding at vaccination centers, the Kerala High Court has asked the state government.

The query was posed to the state by a bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and JusticeShaji P Chaly during the hearing of a PIL initiated by the court on its own.

''Steps taken to reduce crowding at COVID centers should also be explained with supporting documents,'' the bench directed.

The PIL was initiated by the court based on news reports of crowding outside vaccination centers in the state.

The state government has been directed to submit the steps taken by it before the next date of hearing on August 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021