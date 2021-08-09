Left Menu

Man attempts to rape woman at knifepoint in UP; case registered

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-08-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 10:07 IST
Man attempts to rape woman at knifepoint in UP; case registered
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked for allegedly breaking into a house in a village here and attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman at knifepoint, police said on Monday.

The accused, Vishal, attempted to rape the married woman while she was sleeping at her parents' home in Tajpur Kala village under the Chapar police station limits on Sunday, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the family, Vishal allegedly entered the room with a knife in hand and tried to rape her, the police said.

The woman raised an alarm, forcing the man to flee, they said.

A case has been registered against the man based on the complaint, the police said, adding that a search was underway to nab him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021