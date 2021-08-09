Left Menu

Girl killed as wall collapses in Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-08-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 10:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A wall collapsed in Badagaon village here leaving a 10-year-old girl dead and two others injured, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. The injured have been identified as Balbuchi Devi (45) and Sanju Devi (50), they said.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

