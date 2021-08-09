Wanted criminal arrested after encounter with cops in UP's Bahraich
- Country:
- India
A wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest was nabbed following a brief exchange of fire with cops near the Korianpurwa canal in the Matera area here, police said on Monday.
The encounter took place at 11 pm on Sunday when Maniram of Lakhimpur was surrounded by a police team and he opened fire, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar said.
He sustained bullet injuries in his right leg as the police team fired back in retaliation and was arrested, Kumar said.
Thirty-nine criminals cases are registered against Maniram in Bahraich and Lakhimpur Kheri, the police said.
The accused has been admitted to the medical college here, Kumar said, adding that his accomplice, however, managed to flee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tata Power distribution arm in Odisha ties up with CSCs to facilitate online bill payments in rural areas
A tense Sunday in rural Ohio watching an Olympian do his thing
J&K witnessing new rural economic revolution: LG Sinha
CII to work with Serum Institute to expand vaccination across small towns, rural areas
CII to work with Serum Institute to expand COVID vaccination in small towns, rural areas