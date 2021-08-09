Left Menu

Let us take strides for a more inclusive Atmanirbhar Bharat: VP on Quit India anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 11:02 IST
On the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday urged people to rededicate themselves to eradicate social evils like casteism, communalism, and gender discrimination, and take strides for a more inclusive and confident Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Quit India Movement was launched in 1942 under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in India attaining freedom from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

On the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Naidu urged people to remember the countless sacrifices made by the brave sons and daughters of India who participated in the movement to free our motherland from colonial rule. ''Let us rededicate ourselves to eradicating poverty, illiteracy, inequality, corruption and social evils like casteism, communalism and gender discrimination from India,'' the vice president said on his official Twitter handle. ''Let us take strides together for a more inclusive and confident Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' Naidu said.

