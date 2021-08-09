Morrisons suitor CD&R given more time to make counter offer
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-08-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 11:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Morrison's suitor, U.S. private equity group Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), has been given more time to consider a counter takeover bid for the supermarket group.
Britain's Takeover Panel, which regulates takeover activity, said on Monday CD&R would have until August 20 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Morrisons or walk away, a so-called "put-up or shut-up" order, extending a previous deadline of August 9.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Clayton
- Dubilier & Rice
- Takeover Panel
- Morrisons
- U.S.
- CD&R
Advertisement