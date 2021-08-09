Surendra Pathare Foundation comes forward to help flood-hit 'Jor' village with "Mahalangar"

Surendra Pathare, as a humanitarian through his foundation, has been doing it all with their selfless acts for the affected village in Maharashtra. The world we live in right now has become so unpredictable that almost every day, we have been hearing news that has affected humans or the planet in some way. Amidst so much negativity, and not to mention the disruptions caused by a pandemic and also the recent floods in certain villages in Maharashtra, some people have been going out of their way to be of help to others and with their altruism have become a ray of hope and sunshine for others. Serving as one such great example is Surendra Bapusaheb Pathare, who is the president of Surendra Pathare Foundation.

Everyone is aware of the havoc caused by heavy rains and floods in a few Maharashtra villages. Surendra Pathare Foundation, along with Shriniwas Patil Foundation and Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, came forward to do their bit and set up a community kitchen, starting a ''Mahalangar'' facility for all those badly affected due to the floods and landslide in the village named 'Jor' in Wai taluka of Satara district.

The Mahalangar has been organized for 10 days, providing cooked nutritious food, packaged and delivered to people of Jor and many other affected villages surrounding it. Various groceries and essentials are also provided to them, giving them a sense of relief for a few days.

''This is the time to come together and work collectively for people in need and make a difference in their lives in whatever way we can. People need one another, and by being with them, we can do our bit and impact their lives positively,'' said Surendra Pathare, who, along with Sarang Patil and Rachna Patil of the Shriniwas Patil Foundation, also did much relief work, apart from the inspection of the flood-affected areas they did in Jor.

These NGOs went ahead in also helping the elderly by organizing health camps and providing clean drinking water, hygiene equipment for women, warm clothes, raincoats, sheets, bedsheets, distribution of umbrellas, etc. Jor village that had to face the brunt of floods and landslides, which left many homeless and without any necessities and essentials, saw a ray of hope due to the efforts made by these organizations and their work.

