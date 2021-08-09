Left Menu

Surendra Pathare Foundation comes forward to help flood-hit 'Jor' village with "Mahalangar"

People need one another, and by being with them, we can do our bit and impact their lives positively, said Surendra Pathare, who, along with Sarang Patil and Rachna Patil of the Shriniwas Patil Foundation, also did much relief work, apart from the inspection of the flood-affected areas they did in Jor.These NGOs went ahead in also helping the elderly by organizing health camps and providing clean drinking water, hygiene equipment for women, warm clothes, raincoats, sheets, bedsheets, distribution of umbrellas, etc.

PTI | India | Updated: 09-08-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 11:41 IST
Surendra Pathare Foundation comes forward to help flood-hit 'Jor' village with "Mahalangar"
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Surendra Pathare, as a humanitarian through his foundation, has been doing it all with their selfless acts for the affected village in Maharashtra. The world we live in right now has become so unpredictable that almost every day, we have been hearing news that has affected humans or the planet in some way. Amidst so much negativity, and not to mention the disruptions caused by a pandemic and also the recent floods in certain villages in Maharashtra, some people have been going out of their way to be of help to others and with their altruism have become a ray of hope and sunshine for others. Serving as one such great example is Surendra Bapusaheb Pathare, who is the president of Surendra Pathare Foundation.

Everyone is aware of the havoc caused by heavy rains and floods in a few Maharashtra villages. Surendra Pathare Foundation, along with Shriniwas Patil Foundation and Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, came forward to do their bit and set up a community kitchen, starting a ''Mahalangar'' facility for all those badly affected due to the floods and landslide in the village named 'Jor' in Wai taluka of Satara district.

The Mahalangar has been organized for 10 days, providing cooked nutritious food, packaged and delivered to people of Jor and many other affected villages surrounding it. Various groceries and essentials are also provided to them, giving them a sense of relief for a few days.

''This is the time to come together and work collectively for people in need and make a difference in their lives in whatever way we can. People need one another, and by being with them, we can do our bit and impact their lives positively,'' said Surendra Pathare, who, along with Sarang Patil and Rachna Patil of the Shriniwas Patil Foundation, also did much relief work, apart from the inspection of the flood-affected areas they did in Jor.

These NGOs went ahead in also helping the elderly by organizing health camps and providing clean drinking water, hygiene equipment for women, warm clothes, raincoats, sheets, bedsheets, distribution of umbrellas, etc. Jor village that had to face the brunt of floods and landslides, which left many homeless and without any necessities and essentials, saw a ray of hope due to the efforts made by these organizations and their work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021