BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Enhertu Head-To-Head Trial Meets Primary Endpoint

AstraZeneca PLC: * ASTRAZENECA PLC - ENHERTU HEAD-TO-HEAD TRIAL MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* ASTRAZENECA - ENHERTU SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL IN DESTINY-BREAST03 HEAD-TO-HEAD TRIAL * ASTRAZENECA - IDMC RECOMMENDED UNBLINDING BASED ON PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY

* ASTRAZENECA - RESULTS ALSO INDICATE STRONG TREND TOWARD IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL * ASTRAZENECA - PLANS FOR GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS UNDERWAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

