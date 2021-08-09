Kerala Assembly congratulates Neeraj Chopra

The Kerala Assembly on Monday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for bagging the first ever gold medal for India in the track and field events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaker M B Rajesh, while reading out the congratulatory message in the Assembly, said Chopra, who won India's first gold medal in Olympic track and field with a throw of 87.58 meters, realized the dreams of numerous generations of Indians.

''The House congratulates Neeraj Chopra, who brought glorious victory for the country,'' Rajesh said.

The Kerala Assembly also congratulated Bajrang Punia on winning a bronze medal in the 65 Kg freestyle wrestling event.

The Assemblywished both more success in the future.

The House also congratulated all the sportspersons who won medals for the country in the Tokyo Olympics, which concluded on Sunday.

