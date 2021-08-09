UK finance minister Sunak doing a fantastic job - minister
09-08-2021
British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said that finance minister Rishi Sunak was doing a fantastic job after a report in the Sunday Times that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could demote him. "He's doing a fantastic job," Kwarteng told Sky News on Monday when asked about the report.
"It's up to the Prime Minister, all those sorts of personnel decisions."
