Left Menu

Himanta Biswa Sarma meets PM Modi, discusses Assam-Mizoram border issue.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:25 IST
Himanta Biswa Sarma meets PM Modi, discusses Assam-Mizoram border issue.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calls on PM Modi. (Image courtesy: Twitter/ @PMOIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border issue. "The Chief Minister of Assam, @himantabiswa called on PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister, accompanied by BJP MPs from Assam also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the border dispute with the neighboring state Mizoram. The Chief Minister will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya later today.

However, Assam and Mizoram in a joint statement agreed to take forward the Centre's initiative of letting neutral forces patrol the disputed areas of the inter-state border for maintaining peace. Earlier in August, Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the current border situation and how to diffuse the tensions between the two states.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is trying to defuse the situation and find a solution. Both the CMs (Assam and Mizoram) reiterated that peace will be restored," the Governor told ANI. On July 26, the border dispute between the two states escalated and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of six Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021