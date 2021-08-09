ED attaches Rs 4-crore Pune land in money laundering case against businessman Avinash Bhosale

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has attached a plot of land worth Rs 4 crore in Pune as part of a money-laundering probe against city-based businessman Avinash Bhosale.

''Attached property is the land where corporate office(s) of ABIL (Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd) and its other group companies are situated,'' the agency said in a statement.

''Avinash Bhosale is the promoter of the ABIL group companies,'' it added.

The land is situated at plot no. 2, Yashwant Ghadge Nagar cooperative housing society, Range Hill Corner on Pune's Ganeshkhind Road.

The agency has issued a provisional order for attaching the land under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED case of money laundering against Bhosale is based on a city police FIR where it was alleged that the land ''was transferred by Ranjit Mohite to ARA Properties in violation of original allotment conditions existing at that point of time''.

''The land could have been transferred only to the government or commissioned officers, being a primary condition at the time of allotment of this land by the government in 1951,'' it said.

The statement said raids were earlier carried out by the agency in the case at various places following which ''incriminating documents were seized''.

''The documents found during the search corroborated the allegations made in the FIR,'' the ED claimed.

Bhosale has been questioned by the ED in this case earlier.

In June, the ED had seized assets worth over Rs 40 crore, including equity and preference shares in three luxury hotels, of Bhosale and his family members in connection with a separate probe linked to alleged violation of the forex law.