Left Menu

SC seeks Centre's action taken report on recommendations of National Task Force on Oxygen

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre against the Delhi High Court order initiating contempt proceedings against central government officials for non-compliance of the direction to supply 700 MT of medical grade oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:35 IST
SC seeks Centre's action taken report on recommendations of National Task Force on Oxygen
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre to submit the action taken report within two weeks on the recommendations of the court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) on the allocation of oxygen to states and Union Territories amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court said that since the NTF consists of senior doctors and experts from all over the country, it is imperative for the Centre to take steps to ensure that recommendations are duly implemented at the policy level to meet any exigencies in the present and foreseeable future. A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks and listed it along with the suo motu matter on COVID preparedness.

The top court noted that the final NTF report has been submitted and an interim report of the sub-committee on evaluation of oxygen requirement of the national capital has been filed. The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Centre against the Delhi High Court order initiating contempt proceedings against central government officials for non-compliance with the direction to supply 700 MT of medical grade oxygen for COVID-19 patients in the national capital. On May 5, the top court had stayed the contempt proceedings before the High Court. On Jun 22, the NTF had recommended that the country should have strategic reserves of the life-saving gas for 2-3 weeks of consumption on the lines of the arrangements made for petroleum products.

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021