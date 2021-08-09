Left Menu

UP government renames Kakori kand to Kakori train action

Uttar Pradesh government has renamed the 'Kakori Kand' to 'Kakori Train action' as the word 'Kand' denotes a sense of insult to this incident under India's Independence struggle, said the UP government officials.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paying floral tribute to the statue of Ram Prasad Bismil at Kakori Shaheed Smarak, on the anniversary of 'Kakori train action' (file pic /ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of its Independence, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday celebrated the anniversary of the 'Kakori Train action' under the program 'Chauri Chaura Mahotsav' which is going to complete 100 years in 2022. Governor Anandiben Patel and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes to statues of Roshan Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, and Rajendra Lahiri at Kakori Shaheed Smarak, on the anniversary of 'Kakori train action'. Several other ministers and officials were also present during the event.

The Kakori Train Action or Kakori Conspiracy was a train robbery that took place at Kakori, a village near Lucknow, on 9 August 1925 during the Indian Independence Movement against the British colonial rule. The robbery was organized by Hindustan Republican Association and more than 40 persons were arrested in this incident and they were finally sentenced to death by the British government and also severe punishments were given to those people who helped this incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

