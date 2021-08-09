Left Menu

Jharkhand HC Chief Justice to weekly monitor CBI probe into mowing down of judge at Dhanbad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 12:52 IST
The Supreme Court Monday said the Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice will monitor weekly the progress made in the CBI probe into the alleged mowing down of a judge by a vehicle on July 28 in Dhanbad, and observed that the sealed cover report of the central agency did not contain much details.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant asked the CBI to file its report weekly with the high court where the bench headed by the Chief Justice would monitor it.

The top court had on July 30 taken suo motu cognizance of the “unfortunate” “sad demise” of the judge in “gruesome incident” and had sought a status report within a week from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary and the DGP on probe.

CCTV footage showed that District and Sessions Judge-8 of Dhanbad court, Uttam Anand, was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk early on July 28 when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene.

Locals took him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

