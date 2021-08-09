Left Menu

Telangana High Court Judge Justice Keshava Rao passes away

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-08-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 13:19 IST
Telangana High Court Judge Justice Keshava Rao passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (PTI): A sitting Judge of Telangana High Court died at a private hospital here in the early hours of Monday, official and hospital sources said.

Justice P Keshava Rao (60), who was admitted to the hospital a week ago was undergoing treatment for brain tumour and other ailments, they said.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao mourned the death of Justice Keshava Rao, a release from CMO said.

The Chief Minister recalled the legal services rendered by JusticeKeshava Raoto the poor as a Judge.

He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to conduct the last rites of the judge with full state honours.

Work in the High Court and Subordinate Courts in Telangana remained suspended for Monday on account ofthe death of Justice Keshava Rao.

JusticeKeshava Rao secured a Law degree from Kakatiya University in 1986 and enrolled as a Member on the rolls of Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in April 1986.

He practised in various branches of law which include Constitutional, Civil, Criminal and Election matters.

He represented the undivided Andhra Pradesh as a Government Pleader.

In March 2010, he was appointed as Special Standing Counsel for CBI (Special Public Prosecutor) and continued on the post till April 2016.

He was elevated to the Bench as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and had assumed charge in September 2017.PTI GDK VVK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021