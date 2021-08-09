Soccer-French soccer sector shares edge up on possible Messi move to PSG
Shares in companies involved in French soccer rose on Monday as expectations grew that Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi would seal a transfer to Paris Saint Germain (PSG).
Shares in Olympique Lyon rose 0.9%, while shares in TV group TF1 and Canal Plus owner Vivendi were up 1.3% and 0.2% respectively, as a move by Messi to PSG would likely drive up overall viewing figures for French soccer.
Messi confirmed at a news conference on Sunday that he was talking with PSG about a possible move.
