Mufti slams Centre for NIA raids against Jamaat-e-Islami, says it has scored ‘self-goal’

The gulf between JK and rest of the country widens with every passing day.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-08-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 13:32 IST
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday described the NIA raids against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Jammu and Kashmir as a “self-goal” for the Centre, saying instead of fighting an ideology with a better idea, the government was crushing contrarian thought with an iron fist.

“NIA raids on Jamaat is emblematic of GOI (Government of India) waging a war against its so called 'integral part'. Instead of fighting an ideology with a better idea it is crushing contrarian thought with an iron fist,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

She said such “oppressive measures” may seem to work temporarily, but in the long run it will prove to be “counter-productive”. “The gulf between J&K and rest of the country widens with every passing day. It is a self-goal,” she said.

The NIA on Sunday carried out multiple raids against Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) linked members across Jammu and Kashmir, over two years after the religious group was banned by the Centre under anti-terror laws.

The joint raids by the NIA along with the police and CRPF were conducted at 56 locations in all the 10 districts of Kashmir and four districts of Jammu province -- Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda and Rajouri -- in a case related to the terror funding.

