Left Menu

Love is not a form of authority to endanger life: Ker CM

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 09-08-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 13:41 IST
Love is not a form of authority to endanger life: Ker CM
  • Country:
  • India

Everyone has the right to decide on how to live and with whom to live and love is not a form of authority to endanger life, KeralaChief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

He was responding to a submission in the state Assembly with regard to a case in which a spurned lover stabbed to death a 21-year old woman in June this year.

Vijayan's reply came on a submission by IUML Perinthalmanna legislator Najeeb Kanthapuram who sought compensation for Malappuram native Balachandran, who lost his daughter Drishya, killed by Manjeri native Vineesh on June17.

Kanthapuram also sought compensation for Balachandran, whose shop was allegedly burnt down by the accused.

Vijayan said police have registered a separate case for burning down the shop and recorded a statement that Balachandran suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 50 lakh and that the Perinthalmanna Public Works department is assessing the estimated loss.

''On June 17, Manjeri native Vineesh had barged into the house of the victim and stabbed her to death. He also injured her sister. The culprit was arrested on the same day itself. He had confessed to the crime saying he did so because the victim rejected his advances,'' Vijayan said.

The chief minister said brutal acts like this cannot be justified by any means in a civilised society and they should be strongly opposedas in the cases of honour killings.

''Everyone has the right to decide on how to live and with whom to live and no one can bypass this right to impose their will on others. Love is not any form of authority to endanger life. We must take all necessary steps to counter the tendencies to commit murder when a relationship is supposed to be formed with mutual consent,'' Vijayn told the Assembly.

The 21-year old law student was stabbed to death on June17 morning by Vineesh who had also injured her sister too.

The woman died on the spot and her 13-year old sister, who tried to intervene when the accused attacked, was seriously injured.

Though he tried to flee the scene in an autorickshaw later, local people caught him and handed over to police.

He had alsoset ablaze a shop owned by Balachandran, the victim's father, in Perinthalmanna, on June 16 night.PTI RRT SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021