Left Menu

ED establishes office in Meghalaya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:13 IST
ED establishes office in Meghalaya
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has established its first office in Meghalaya that will begin functioning in the northeastern state from later this week, the central probe agency said on Monday.

The new sub-zonal office will be located in capital Shillong and will function under the zonal office-II located in Guwahati, Assam.

The new sub-zonal office at Shillong will start functioning from August 11 and it will be headed by a deputy director rank officer, the agency said.

The office is located at ABRI Building, Langkyrding, Mawpat in Shillong, and its official e-mail ID is ddsgszo-ed@gov.in.The jurisdiction of this office will be the state of Meghalaya, it said.

''The establishment of the Shillong sub-zonal office shall significantly improve attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and also assist and support the police and other state and central law enforcement agencies in the state of Meghalaya to prevent the transfer of funds across borders otherwise than through banking channel and thereby further improve overall law enforcement,'' the ED said in a statement. It said the agency is ''in the process of making its sub-zonal offices functional in all the remaining state capitals of the northeast in this financial year.'' The ED functions under the Union Finance Ministry and apart from enforcing the anti-money laundering law PMLA, it also enforces the civil sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the criminal provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act that was brought in 2018 by the Modi government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021