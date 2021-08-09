Left Menu

PWD will restore 60 feet wide roads dug up by DJB

For roads with a width less than 60 feet, the restoration work of the portion cut, will be taken up by the DJB to the specification of the existing road.These instructions were issued by PWD Minister Satyender Jain in a review meeting conducted in the wake of road cutting and repair of roads during the rainy season.According to PWD officials, the aim of these directives is to ensure proper and better maintenance of roads during monsoon.The DJB often cuts road to repair or lay new water pipelines or sewer lines on various stretches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@DelhiPwd)
  • Country:
  • India

The Public Works Department (PWD) will restore roads – with a width of 60 feet and above – dug up by Delhi Jal Board, officials said on Monday. For roads with a width less than 60 feet, the restoration work of the portion cut, will be taken up by the DJB to the specification of the existing road.

These instructions were issued by PWD Minister Satyender Jain in a review meeting conducted in the wake of road cutting and repair of roads during the rainy season.

According to PWD officials, the aim of these directives is to ensure proper and better maintenance of roads during monsoon.

"The DJB often cuts road to repair or lay new water pipelines or sewer lines on various stretches. But they do not repair the roads on time nor do they repair (them) as per the standards. This can become dangerous during monsoon," a PWD official said.

"So the PWD has been tasked with restoration of dug up roads. The DJB will have to pay for the repair of the road," he added.

The official said a circular in this connection has also been issued by the PWD.

"The minister also desired the DJB to work out feasibility of minimising depth excavations, especially in narrow lanes for laying of water supply lines so as to reduce cutting of roads and for easy maintenance of water supply and sewerage services," the circular said.

