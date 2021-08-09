Left Menu

24 arrested for drug abuse and illicit liquor trade in J&K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday said a drug peddler and 23 bootleggers were arrested under a special drive, "Ek Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh", in Reasi district in the past 24 hours.

Over 4,000 liters of 'Lahan' (raw liquor) were destroyed, while some heroin, 105 liters of hooch, and 106 bottles of illicitly distilled liquor were seized during the drive spearheaded by Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Shailender Singh, a police spokesman said.

He said 23 new cases have been registered under relevant sections of the law at different police stations against the arrested accused.

The spokesman identified the arrested drug peddler as Pawan Singh, a resident of Sherpur, and said he was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrested bootleggers included four persons who were trying to smuggle liquor to the Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, he said.

In the last 12 weeks, Reasi police have registered 114 cases against 143 offenders in the district, the spokesman said, appealing to the youth to stay away from drugs and liquor for a healthy life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

