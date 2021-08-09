Left Menu

C'garh: 4 Naxals surrender in Bijapur, Dantewada

Four Naxals, including a couple, surrendered on Monday in Bijapur and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh, police said.Naxal commander Raju Kaaram 24 and his wife Sunita 21, an area committee member of the outlawed outfit, with cash rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, laid down arms in Bijapur district, an official said.The two were active in the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Booudh-Nayagarh division of Odisha and Telangana state committees of the CPI Maoist.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 09-08-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 14:38 IST
C'garh: 4 Naxals surrender in Bijapur, Dantewada
Image Credit: ANI
Four Naxals, including a couple, surrendered on Monday in Bijapur and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Naxal ''commander'' Raju Karam (24) and his wife Sunita (21), an area committee member of the outlawed outfit, with cash rewards of Rs 8 lakh each on their heads, laid down arms in Bijapur district, an official said.

''The two were active in the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Booudh-Nayagarh division of Odisha and Telangana state committees of the CPI (Maoist). Raju was part of the movement since 2013 and was tasked with guarding central committee member Narsimha Reddy alias Jampanna in Odisha,'' he said.

''He later was part of the Telangana Area Committee of the Naxals and eventually became commander of its protection group in the central regional bureau. He was carrying a self-loading rifle. Sunita, who was active since 2014, surrendered with an Insas rifle,'' he added.

Two Naxals surrendered in Dantewada as part of the police's 'Lon Varratu' campaign under which ultras are being asked to surrender and join the mainstream.

An official said Badegudra Jan-militia commander Lakhendra Kunjam (28), with a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, and militia member Bhima Markam (27) surrendered.

