Italian postal workers intercept suspicious letter to pope
Law enforcement in Milan is investigating the source of an envelope containing three bullets addressed to the pope, Italian paramilitary police said Monday. The envelope was addressed by hand in pen to The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peters Square, Rome, and contained three bullets presumed to be for a pistol and a message referring to financial operations at the Vatican.
Law enforcement in Milan is investigating the source of an envelope containing three bullets addressed to the pope, Italian paramilitary police said Monday. The suspicious envelope was intercepted by postal employees overnight at a mail sorting facility in a Milan suburb, according to the carabinieri provincial command in Milan. It had been sent from France. The envelope was addressed by hand in pen to: “The Pope, Vatican City, St. Peter's Square, Rome,” and contained three bullets presumed to be for a pistol and a message referring to financial operations at the Vatican. An investigation is ongoing. There is no immediate comment from the Vatican.
