Left Menu

3 children among 10 charred to death as van goes up in flames in Pakistan

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:25 IST
3 children among 10 charred to death as van goes up in flames in Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 10 people, including three children, were burnt to death and seven others injured when a van carrying 17 passengers caught fire after a collision with another vehicle in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The Lahore-bound van from Rawalpindi met with the accident in Gujranwala, some 80 kms from here.

According to Gujranwala Commissioner Zulfiqar Ghumman, the van with 17 passengers was hit from behind by a mini-tanker that caused loosening of the nozzle of the gas cylinder installed in it.

''The gas leakage triggered a blast in the gas cylinder and the passengers were burnt alive,'' he said, adding that 10 of them, including three children, perished on the spot.

The remaining seven were shifted to hospital where their condition was stated to be critical as they have severe burns, the commissioner said.

The drivers of both the vehicles managed to flee, he said, adding that the police have launched a manhunt for their arrest.

Four among the victims are from a family of Kyber Pakhtaunkhawa.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic incident and ordered health authorities to provide best treatment to those fighting for their lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021