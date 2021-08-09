Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee qualifies for parole -Justice Ministry
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:25 IST
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, in jail after convictions for bribery and embezzlement, has qualified for parole, South Korea's Justice Minister said on Tuesday.
Lee is expected to leave prison later this week, the ministry said.
