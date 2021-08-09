Belarusian leader says Minsk had nothing to do with exile's death

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday his government had nothing to do with the death of opposition activist Vitaly Shishov who was found hanged in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv last week.

"Who was he for Belarus and for me?... He was no one to us," Lukashenko told a briefing in Minsk.

Shishov led a Kyiv-based organization that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution and Ukrainian police said they were considering the possibility of suicide or of a murder staged to appear as a suicide.

