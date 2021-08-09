Left Menu

Belarusian leader says Minsk had nothing to do with exile's death

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:26 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday his government had nothing to do with the death of opposition activist Vitaly Shishov who was found hanged in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv last week.

"Who was he for Belarus and for me?... He was no one to us," Lukashenko told a briefing in Minsk.

Shishov led a Kyiv-based organization that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution and Ukrainian police said they were considering the possibility of suicide or of a murder staged to appear as a suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

