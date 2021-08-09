Left Menu

Delhi govt developing app to help tourists

Other than historical sites, the app will also show popular places, markets, eating joints, parks etc. It will have information about ticketing systems, an official said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said information on all tourist spots in the national capital will be available on a mobile application being developed by the government's Tourism department.

The app will also provide all necessary services to tourists, he said.

''Reviewed the Delhi Tourism's upcoming mobile app. Tourists' travel experiences in Delhi will be transformed with this app, which will provide them with all the services they need in one click,'' Sisodia said in a tweet.

According to Tourism department officials, the mobile application will have information regarding tourist spots in Delhi along with their brief history.

The app will also have information regarding popular hangouts, places to visit and to stay, they added.

''The app will provide all tourism-related information in one place. Other than historical sites, the app will also show popular places, markets, eating joints, parks etc. It will have information about ticketing systems,'' an official said.

