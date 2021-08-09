Left Menu

Terrorist hideout unearthed in J-K's Poonch, arms recovered

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:30 IST
Terrorist hideout unearthed in J-K's Poonch, arms recovered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday said a ''big terrorist activity'' ahead of Independence Day has been averted with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The recovery which included two AK-47 rifles, a Chinese pistol, four grenades, and two mobile phones was made during a joint search operation in the forest area at Sangad in Mankote tehsil of Mendhar sector, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu said. Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer of BSF Jammu, said a joint operation was launched along with the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of local police in the forest area this morning, which led to the unearthing of the hideout.

The other recoveries made from the hideout included four AK-47 magazines with 257 rounds, a pistol magazine with 68 rounds, a radio set, 13 detonators, 15 fuse detonators of Chinese grenades with levers, two mobile phones, 12 battery mobile chargers and two nine-volt batteries, the DIG said.

He said the BSF averted a big terrorist activity before Independence Day with the unearthing of the hideout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021