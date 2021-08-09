Left Menu

Two newly recruited Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists arrested in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two newly recruited terrorists affiliated with proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were arrested in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Yasir Hussain and Usman Qadir, both residents of Dachhan, were arrested along with some arms and ammunition during a search operation from the Kalaingassu area of Tander, a police official said.

He said the two went missing from their houses on August 5 and two days later it was learned that they had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

A case under the unlawful activities (prevention) act was registered at Dachhan police station, the official said.

He said reliable information was received on Sunday regarding their presence in Tander and accordingly, police along with the Army and the CRPF launched a joint operation which led to their arrest. The search operation in the area is still on and further details are awaited, the official said.

