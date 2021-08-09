Left Menu

Motorcycle rally to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Goa

A motorcycle rally is being undertaken by Goa Naval Area on August 14 to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and diamond jubilee of the Goa Liberation.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 09-08-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 15:34 IST
A motorcycle rally is being undertaken by Goa Naval Area on August 14 to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and diamond jubilee of the Goa Liberation. "A motor cycle rally is being undertaken by Goa Naval Area to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Diamond Jubilee of Goa Liberation. Ten riders are participating in the ride from Goa to Madikeri and back during August 14 to August 21," said the navy officer.

"The rally was flagged off by Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer commanding Goa area from War Memorial, INS Gomantak on August 9," he added. The War Memorial was erected at INS Gomantak in honour of the personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during Goa Liberation. "At Madikeri, the riders would be visiting Field Marshal Cariappa Memorial, General Thimayya Museum and Sainik School Kodagu," informed the officer.

Meanwhile, Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative taken by the Central Government to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he flagged off Dandi March from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12. (ANI)

