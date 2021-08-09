HC seeks response from Delhi govt on BJP leader's challenge to home delivery of liquor

The Delhi High Court Monday sought a response from the AAP government on BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma's challenge to the home delivery of liquor under the new Excise Policy of 2021.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the petition and listed it for further hearing on September 20.

The court also adjourned till August 27 other petitions challenging the new excise policy and granted time to the Delhi government to bring on record its counter-affidavit, which its counsel Santosh Tripathi said has been filed.

Several petitions are pending before the court against the New Excise Policy.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, informed the court that "Rs 10,000 crore has been earned by Delhi" amid the ongoing pandemic, according to the new excise policy.

Such revenue is higher than most states in India, Singhvi said.

In his petition, which challenges Rule 66(6) of the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules of 2021, and is filed through advocate Balaji Srinivasan, Verma has submitted that the new policy was introduced at a time when the national capital was "still grappling with the deadly second wave (of COVID) and acute shortage of medicines and vaccinations", and also overlooked the impact of bringing alcohol into households on domestic and child abuse.

"The 2021 Amendment undermines the ban on the consumption of liquor in public places by making it possible to deliver alcohol to public places... The Rules enable the possibility of delivery of alcohol to hospitals and schools. It lacks any consideration to the safety of those delivering the liquor," the petition reads.

It is also contended that home delivery of liquor was against Article 47 of the Constitution which makes it the duty of the state to improve public health and make an endeavor to bring about prohibition of the consumption of intoxicating drinks.

Last month, the court had refused to issue a notice in the petition and directed the filing of a fresh memo of parties after noticing that the Aam Aadmi Party had also been made a party to the challenge.

The court had earlier refused to stay the new Excise Policy on the petition by Readymade Plaza India Pvt Ltd which contended that the new regime would lead to the monopoly of the few big players.

Delhi government had stated that its new Excise Policy 2021-22 aimed at minimizing corruption and providing fair competition in the liquor trade and that all apprehensions against it were only fanciful.

The AAP government had said that there was a full-scale assault on it on the issue and that a reply would be filed to make its stand clear.

