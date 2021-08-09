Belarusian leader says defector athlete has been manipulated

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya had been manipulated into defecting during the Olympics and fleeing to Poland.

Speaking at a briefing, Lukashenko denied Tsimanouskaya's assertion that she had been escorted to Tokyo airport by security service agents.

Tsimanouskaya arrived in Warsaw last week after she refused her coaches' instruction to return to her homeland from Japan and was offered a humanitarian visa by Polish authorities.

