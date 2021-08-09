NGT asks UPPCB to take action on plea against non-functioning of STP at GB Nagar housing complex

The National Green Tribunal Monday directed the NOIDA and the UP pollution control board to take action on a plea against the non-functioning of the sewage treatment system at a Group Housing complex in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the state pollution control board, State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority, and CEO NOIDA to take remedial measures following the law to prevent violation of environmental norms as well as fixing accountability for past violations. "Member Secretary, State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), UP will act as the nodal agency for coordination and compliance. The said authorities may ascertain whether requisite EC/consents have been granted and whether conditions thereof are being met," the bench said.

Advertisement

The green panel said the functioning of STP, meeting of standards and utilization of treated sewage, and manner of disposal of treated effluents and solid waste may be looked into. The applicant may serve a set of papers on State PCB, SEIAA, UP, and CEO NOIDA and file an affidavit of service within one week, the bench said.

The matter is listed for the next hearing on November 15.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by RG Residency Apartment Owner Association against non-functioning of the sewage treatment system at Group Housing complex, R.G. Residency, Sector 120, Noida resulting in untreated sewage being discharged unscientifically to the detriment of the environment.

According to the petition, in the said group housing complex, there are 1540 dwelling units, and the Noida Authority granted an occupancy certificate for the same on September 9, 2015. The Project Proponent has failed to comply with the environmental norms, the plea alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)