IAS officer case: Lensman alleges manhandling by lawyers

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:13 IST
Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI): A section of lawyers in Vanchiyoor Court allegedly prevented a photo journalist from taking pictures of IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman and his friend Wafa Firoz, who were accused in a road accident case that killed scribe K M Basheer in August 2019.

Sivaji, the photographer, alleged manhandling by the lawyers when he clicked pictures of the accused coming out of the court after appearing beforethe Chief Judicial Magistrate in connection with the case.

The lawyers allegedly snatched the camera, mobile phone, accreditation cards of the photo journalist and forced him todelete the photographs he had clicked.

The photographer was a colleague of the deceased journalist.

Suresh Vellimangalam, an office-bearer of the Kerala Union of Working Journalist (KUWJ), Thiruvananthapuram unit, too, alleged that the lawyers hurled abusive words at him when was with Sivaji.

Both alleged that the police did not intervene to stop the lawyers.

There was no immediate response from the bar association.

Condemning the incident, the KUWJ said a complaint against the lawyers has been lodged with the police.

The journalists were targeted without any provocation, said a member of the KUWJ who sought the intervention of the Chief Minister's office.

Venkitaraman was arrested after the car driven by him allegedly in an inebriated condition fatally knocked down 35 -year-old Basheer in 2019.

The car was owned by Firoz who was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The State government suspended the officer immediately after the incident and reinstated in March 2020.

