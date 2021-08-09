Left Menu

Belarusian leader says ready to consider pardoning some jailed rivals

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:31 IST
Belarusian leader says ready to consider pardoning some jailed rivals
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday he was ready to consider amnesty for a few dozen jailed political rivals.

Lukashenko told a briefing he would ask a special commission to look into individual cases as quickly as possible.

