Left Menu

Maha: Man killed for objecting 'mad' remark; two held

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by seven people after he objected to them calling him mad in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding two persons have been arrested.According to the police, the accused attacked the man with bamboo sticks, stumps, and a chair in the Milind Nagar area on August 5.The accused used to tease Manoj Kasbe and call him mad.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:23 IST
Maha: Man killed for objecting 'mad' remark; two held
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by seven people after he objected to them calling him ''mad'' in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday, adding two persons have been arrested.

According to the police, the accused attacked the man with bamboo sticks, stumps, and a chair in the Milind Nagar area on August 5.

''The accused used to tease Manoj Kasbe and call him 'mad'. On Thursday, the accused started teasing him again. Despite Kasbe's objections, the jeering continued. Kasbe lost his cool and hit one of the men with a stick, following which they started beating him with a plastic chair, bamboo sticks, and stumps. Kasbe was seriously injured and died later,'' a police officer said. An FIR was registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against seven people, he said, adding that two of them were arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021