Meerut-Prayagraj Ganga Expressway:NGT asks UP govt to inform if water bodies, trees destroyed

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to inform it whether any ponds, water bodies and trees are being illegally destroyed in the course of construction of Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Prayagraj.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue, UP in coordination with the Irrigation and Forest Departments of UP and the Central Pollution Control Board to ascertain whether any ponds/water bodies and trees are being illegally destroyed in construction of expressway and if so whether remedial action is taken.

Advertisement

"If not, the remedial action may be ensured. Action need not be limited to Pratapgarh and Prayagraj district but entire area. A meeting for the purpose may be held within 15 days. An action taken report may be filed by Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue before the next date by e-mail," the bench said in its August 6 order.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by UP resident Prabhat Srivastava seeking enforcement of NGT order dated March 25, 2021 requiring the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), UP and District Magistrates, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh to look into the grievance of illegal felling of trees and filling up of water bodies in the course of construction of Meerut- Prayagraj Highway and take remedial action. In the Execution application, it is stated that the order is not being complied with despite of application filed with the District Magistrates, Prayagraj and Pratapgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)