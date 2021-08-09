At least 27 children killed in Afghanistan, U.N. says
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-08-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 16:38 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
At least 27 children have been killed and 136 injured across three provinces of Afghanistan over the past three days amid escalating violence, the U.N. children's agency said on Monday.
"UNICEF is shocked by the rapid escalation of grave violations against children in Afghanistan," UNICEF country representative Hervé Ludovic De Lys said in an emailed statement. "The atrocities grow higher by the day."
Advertisement
The deaths and injuries were reported in Kandahar, Khost and Pakria provinces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.N.
- Afghanistan
- Kandahar
- HervÃ© Ludovic De Lys
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. urges restraint in Tunisia - U.N. spokesperson
At least 57 migrants die in shipwreck off Libyan coast -U.N.
At least 57 migrants die in shipwreck off Libyan coast -U.N.
U.N. compound attacked in western Afghanistan, at least one guard killed
U.S. condemns attack on U.N. compound in Herat by militants -State Dept